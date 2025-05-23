In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
1d

Just marvelous- i was trying to spot who wrote what - I think I got it - most of the time - what an hilarious and ingenius story and set up - a great idea and even better to have it from two view points and 2 voices - worked so well. I mean nuts on a stick of course - absolutely mad as a box of frongs - mongoose? leg humping? synthetic carrots? all the wonderful ridiculousness that I adore - thank you so so much for a very special experience. this could easily be a black mirror episode or a Number 9 episode. love you guys!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
Zivah Avraham's avatar
Zivah Avraham
2d

Puts my worst date in the deep, deep shade!

What a fabulous collab 😊 I listened first and then read it, to extract all the meaty juices from it. It was so tasty.

Brilliant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture