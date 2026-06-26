In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

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Andrew Robert Colom's avatar
Andrew Robert Colom
3d

This is wonderfully eerie and surprisingly moving. Doris feels fully alive on the page, and her loneliness makes the strange fruit and missing cats storyline hit much harder. The image of the cats inside the fruit is genuinely unsettling, and the story balances horror, sadness, and dark humor. I especially loved Doris’s desire to be seen and appreciated, which gives the ending a dope weight beyond the creepiness. The final line is fantastic and leaves the story on exactly the right note.

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Wendy Russell's avatar
Wendy Russell
3d

Oh I wasnt prepared for this much emotion this early in the morning! You really get me in the feels, dude.

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