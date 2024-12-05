Sitting cutting newspaper confetti all day, intheFord. Broke into the house again, not breaking, name’s still on the house deed. Slippers, furry, someone else’s. Bought the seat cover, furry, thinking of her. Back in the Ford all day, sitting, cutting. Thinking about the lit Christmas tree, not there to say, turnitoff. Someone else’s coffee mug: not the one from my Ben though, not my Ben who is also gone. Stone reads: Service Courage Life. It should just say Gone: like me. She’d’ve packed myhis mug away now, filled it up with crumpled newspaper; thatstaysmine. Christmas tree—missing one thing, two, three. NothingleftbuttheFord. Cot at the shelter, gym showers, mirror shocking white skin—five days to Christmas, justanotherday, Fred, justanotherday. In the Ford’s dark, floating silence, knock at the window. Young man, gel in his hair, pine branch with glass bulbs, snow trapped inside. Says nothing, hands me the branch. NothingleftbuttheFord, a branch, and confetti snowfall on the ground.
Your words paint pictures in my mind and transport me but that’s just me. Deep thoughts, yes, but that’s just as much a part of you as lighter thoughts are. You bestow your gifts to “us” trustingly and with vulnerability giving “us” an opportunity to share and explore your thoughts, feelings, and emotions… thank you!
I enjoy the kenning poetic form where words are run together like this. So, to me this has a dark poetic feel that makes me want to find out more. I think you used just the right amount of these word combinations. And the short, snipped sentences.