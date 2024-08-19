Why subscribe?

Just to get my experiments and thoughts in your inbox.

I’m the black sheep in a family of writers—secretly writing when no one is watching.

I’m not an efficient machine—more like an eccentric, discontinued model with a few charming quirks and unnecessary features.

My work spans fiction, essays, poems, video installations, live video mixing (think DJing, but with visuals), drawing, and building oddities.

I’m a slow traveler, feeling like I’m moving even when I’m standing still.

If you support this venture, you’ll also get a glimpse into the drawings I’m working on and the thoughts I can’t resist sharing. Who knows? With enough support, you might even help liberate me from my day job in the copper mines, freeing up more time for my creative makings and scribblings.

If you want to see what kind of visual art I make, have a look here:

https://sandolore.myportfolio.com/