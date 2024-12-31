In the Inversion Field
Try 2… (SUM FLUX V.2 announcement)
A recording from Sandolore Sykes's live video
Feb 6
•
Sandolore Sykes
16
8
56:37
January 2025
The Fuzzy Thumb Monologues
2 audio creatures
Jan 24
•
Sandolore Sykes
17
5
Glitches, Back Pats, and Pies in the Sky
an actual newsletter
Jan 22
•
Sandolore Sykes
15
7
Halving
Fiction
Published on SUM FLUX
•
Jan 12
The Gumball Conundrum
A One-Sided Conversation with My Dad About My Substack Identity Crisis
Jan 10
•
Sandolore Sykes
37
36
December 2024
A Totally Random Photographic Year in Review
2024 in all it's glory
Dec 31, 2024
•
Sandolore Sykes
47
18
Are You Okay?
a podcast radio play
Dec 22, 2024
•
Sandolore Sykes
,
Andrew Robert Colom
, and
Morgan Beatty
9
2
16:57
NothingleftbuttheFord
Micro-fiction
Dec 5, 2024
•
Sandolore Sykes
21
29
November 2024
The Holiday Gift Guide That Has It All (And Nothing at All)
Impossible Presents for Impossible Times
Nov 29, 2024
•
Sandolore Sykes
16
30
Bordeaux to Bedlam (Re-boot)
going back to the beginning, with audio this time
Nov 23, 2024
•
Sandolore Sykes
18
12
“Hello, Hello, Hello”
a piece of parking lot fiction
Nov 21, 2024
•
Sandolore Sykes
46
17
Thank you, with Teeth
A post-election newsletter about my complicated dog in this complicated world
Nov 11, 2024
•
Sandolore Sykes
83
40
