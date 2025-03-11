Complaint Line #1

Do

and

know that my story “Tomorrow will be Jealous” is a spin off of their in-process collaboration? Should I tell them these two characters emerged from watching their live?

Episodes of The Sandolore Complaint Line are free for now, but with great hopes of taking Substack by storm—eventually covering the trash disposal bill.

ATTENTION: SUBSCRIBERS ARE NOT AUTOMATICALLY SUBSCRIBED TO THIS: I didn’t want to push this weirdness on you, so if you want to follow this madness, please check the box to receive emails.

Special Thanks to Cynthia and Mrs. McLinsky

My story here.

More critters here.

Share

Music by