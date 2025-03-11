In the Inversion Field
Sandolore Complaint Line
Complaint Line #1
6
3
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:26
-2:26

Complaint Line #1

It's time for Sandolore to take out the garbage
Sandolore Sykes
Mar 11, 2025
6
3
Share
Transcript

Do

Jon T
and
William Pauley III
know that my story “Tomorrow will be Jealous” is a spin off of their in-process collaboration? Should I tell them these two characters emerged from watching their live?

Episodes of The Sandolore Complaint Line are free for now, but with great hopes of taking Substack by storm—eventually covering the trash disposal bill.

ATTENTION: SUBSCRIBERS ARE NOT AUTOMATICALLY SUBSCRIBED TO THIS: I didn’t want to push this weirdness on you, so if you want to follow this madness, please check the box to receive emails.

Upgrade now and get your own private complaint

Special Thanks to Cynthia and Mrs. McLinsky

green plastic bags near wooden wall
Photo by Edward Howell on Unsplash

My story here.

More critters here.

Share

Music by

Jon T

Discussion about this episode

In the Inversion Field
Sandolore Complaint Line
Where fictional characters complain about Sandolore.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sandolore Sykes