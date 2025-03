We tried something out. We want to start experimental play. This was us testing whether we could do lives out in the world. First idea was… let’s take a walk in two cities on the other sides of the ocean and look at things together.

The Next one will be more fun, promise.

Some diptychs from the live: (courtesy of

, thank you!)

Thank you

,

, and many others for tuning into our live video with

! Join me for my next live video in the app.