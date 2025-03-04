Playback speed
Sounderneath

are these poems? songs?
Sandolore Sykes
and
Jon T
Mar 04, 2025
Transcript

These texts emerged from the dueling audio/visio battle between Jon T and Sandolore Sykes. Jon wrote a text, which Sandolore inverted word by word. Jon then reinverted it, and Sandolore inverted it back once more. If that sounds confusing, here’s the gist: these poems loop through permutations, ultimately circling back to the same meaning.

This short video shows how each line transformed into its counterpart, creating two poems in parallel. You can also read them individually below.

Jon’s text: 

Put it on
So underneath
A killer moon
Lies low asleep
And in the tinge
The freckled fringe
All soft with brown
A jagged crown
A burning head
To wake the dead
And birds tuck in
The beaks and feet
A triad hole
A sucker droll
You squint and smirk
And body jerk
Dumb veil of rust
All chips and crust
We fall apart
Piled bones and teeth

Sandolore’s doubled back response: 

I sink myself below
With the moon sinking with me
Falling into a faded trance
With my skull rough, all white and cold
With a crown of black corals
Made of the teeth of my husbands 
who are walking now, waking now,  their soil gills pumping from 
a thousand underground holes.  
They shrink these mouths as they drink, a laughing,
Blind eyed tear, a smile full of happy bones.
The soil animates my body in its dull matte,
Piecing me out, taking me apart
Each bit clipped, this sinking, this undoing.
This return. 

This unmasking of my bones underneath.

See the original collaboration here:

