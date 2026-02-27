An 8-week online workshop

In collaboration with TelevisionSky.net

April 11 → May 30.

If nothing is at stake, no sentence can save you.

Prose can be luminous. It can also become a lampshade.

A story moves when a character makes a decision that costs something.

That price becomes your story.

In Devil in the Details, we work on the mechanics of consequence — how character generates action, how detail carries consequence, and how suspense emerges from inevitability rather than spectacle.

When a decision alters the trajectory of a scene, narrative momentum begins. When nothing changes, the prose—no matter how beautiful—sits cross-legged in the pretty grass.

This class is about making it gallop.

What We’ll Work On

• Identifying where a scene lacks stakes

• Distinguishing reporting from lived action

• Turning description into tension rather than ornament

• Building escalation through decision

• Structuring scenes so that something shifts

• Understanding how small details accumulate into consequence

We will locate the bone beneath the language and strengthen it.

Structure

Each week includes:

• A recorded lecture focused on a core narrative principle

• A targeted writing assignment

• Collaborative and individual exercises

• Group critiques

• Written feedback on your submissions

• Individual feedback with me each week

All coursework takes place on WetInk.com

We will also maintain a private Discord for discussion and exchange.

The final weeks focus on integrating these principles into a sustained piece in your own voice.

Who This Is For

Open to new and returning students.

Suitable for emerging, intermediate, and advanced writers working in fiction or narrative prose.

This class is especially compatible with Nothing Happens, Everything Happens (returning Fall 2026).

Writers at any stage are welcome, provided they are willing to revise, experiment, and examine the structural consequences of their choices.

Tuition

$450 for 8 weeks

Optional 2-week add-on: +$100

Early rate: $400 if you enroll before March 6, 2026.

Returning students: $350 (+ optional add-on)

You may reserve your place with a non-refundable $200 deposit.

Enrollment & Payment

To enroll, email:

inversion0field@gmail.com

Payment may be made here:

https://wise.com/pay/me/sandolores

If you have questions about the class, scheduling, or whether it’s the right fit, feel free to reach out.

Space is limited.

From Past Students

“Sandolore’s teaching is intelligent, kind, and exacting in the best way. Sandolore helped me fix what was stuck without breaking what made the piece mine. It’s rare to feel both challenged and completely safe as a writer. Sandolore is so good at getting to the crux of what needs to happen to really open up a moment of prose.”

— Wendy “Sandolore’s teachings are excellent, precise and very insightful. Her notes and advice are surgical and so helpful! She manages to give super precise advice while also letting me find the solution. It’s actionable without being prescriptive. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better teacher.”

— Rose “This class pushed me to take risks. I felt seen and challenged for the work I’m doing.”

— Jenne “All of the techniques I learned here are ones I will use in my work from now on. I’m a much better writer now than I was in the beginning. This workshop is a game-changer.”

— Adam

About Sandolore

Sandolore Sykes has been teaching writing, visual art, and performance for over fifteen years. She studied literature, creative writing, and art at the Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University, and the University of Arizona, and was awarded a Watson Fellowship for writing and visual work.

She is the founder and editor of SUM FLUX, an independent literary magazine devoted to experimental prose, and the author of The Inversion Field, psychological fiction exploring identity and transformation. Her work is known for its structural intensity and voice-driven precision.