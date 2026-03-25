In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

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Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
Mar 25

This is deeply mysterious and wistful. I only voted for the book because i am so rubbish at keeping up with serial fiction here x

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1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
Nancy Ulin's avatar
Nancy Ulin
Mar 27

I voted for the book because I think it would be an easier format in which to develop context--a conventional concept but one I need.

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